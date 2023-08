The Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv chose a preventive measure in the form of a personal obligation to wear an electronic bracelet for еру Member of Parliament Oleksandr Dubinskyi, who is suspected of forging official documents for traveling abroad.

The court made such a decision on Thursday, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The petition to be satisfied, to apply a preventive measure to Oleksandr Dubinskyi in the form of a personal obligation. To impose obligations until October 8, 2023, to appear before the investigating prosecutor, the investigating judge, not to leave the Kyiv Region without the permission of the investigating prosecutor, the court, not to communicate with the witnesses in the case, to hand over the passport of a citizen of Ukraine for travelling abroad," the judge announced the decision.

At the beginning of the sitting, the lawyers of the MP made a request to postpone the sitting due to the fact that the plenary meeting is taking place in the Verkhovna Rada.

However, the judge refused to postpone the sitting.

The prosecution asked the court to impose a preventive measure on the MP in the form of a personal obligation to wear an electronic bracelet and not to leave his place of residence.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Dubinskyi was served with suspicion.

Dubinskyi was interrogated twice at the SBI because of a trip to Spain.

The Security Service of Ukraine and the State Bureau of Investigation conducted searches of the Member of Parliament Oleksandr Dubinskyi.

According to the investigation, Dubinskyi went abroad under the guise of accompanying his father for treatment at a foreign medical facility.

At the same time, the father of the MP went abroad and returned from there on his own - without actually accompanying by the parliamentarian.