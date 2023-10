The Ukrainian military is achieving ‘good results’ on the left bank of the Kherson Region, but so far there is no need to talk about it, said Natalia Humeniuk, head of the Joint Coordination Press Center of the Southern Defense Forces on Radio Svoboda.

In particular, according to her, "the Armed Forces of Ukraine forced the russian army to pull back its positions on the left bank."

Humeniuk noted that as a result, the number of artillery attacks on the right bank decreased, but "in return, russian forces began to attack the right bank more often from aviation."

"We continue to achieve good results in our struggle - both in counter-battery and in other methods of work. But this is not yet subject to coverage precisely so that the result is very powerful and fixed, so that it is not such a short-term victory. Our counter-battery struggle also forced them to pull back their positions quite powerfully on the left bank, but not yet enough to stop shelling the right one.

In particular, the use of tactical aircraft, which has recently seriously increased in the general numbers of summaries over the right bank, is an excuse that artillery can no longer get anywhere. And the enemy is trying to create artificial victories in this way, destroying peaceful civilian infrastructure, destroying the region's economy and trying to destroy the settlements on the right bank by carpet bombing," says Humeniuk.

