Overnight into November 1, debris from an enemy drone damaged the railway contact network in the Kirovohrad Region. No one was injured in the attack.

This was announced by the head of the Kirovohrad Regional Military Administration, Andrii Raykovych.

"The Kirovohrad Region experienced the longest air alert in the entire great war. The wreckage of a drone shot down over the Kropyvnytskyi district damaged the railway contact network," the report says.

It is noted that the repair team quickly repaired the damaged area.

According to Raykovych, there were no casualties and destruction of civil infrastructure.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, overnight into November 1, the russians attacked the Poltava Region with UAVs, and the oil refinery in Kremenchuk was hit. A fire broke out, as of this morning it was extinguished. Previously, there were no casualties.

It will be recalled that on the night of November 1, the russian occupiers attacked critical infrastructure and military facilities, using Shahed-136/131 type attack drones and Kh-59 guided air missile.