On the night of November 1, the russians attacked the Poltava Region with UAVs, and an oil refinery in Kremenchuk was hit. A fire broke out, as of this morning it was extinguished. Previously, there were no casualties.

This was announced by the head of the Poltava Regional Military Administration, Pylyp Pronin.

"This night, the enemy repeatedly attacked the Poltava Region with unmanned aerial vehicles. The air alert lasted for more than four hours. Unfortunately, the oil refinery in Kremenchuk was hit. A fire broke out and was extinguished by rescuers. The situation is under control," the message says.

Previously, there were no casualties. Meanwhile, information about the destruction is being clarified. It is indicated that the enterprise is currently closed, all relevant services are in place.

Pronin noted that the defenders downed some of the enemy drones.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the evening of October 31, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported the threat of the enemy's use of attack UAVs. It was known that air defense forces worked in the Cherkasy Region.

In addition, before this, on the evening of October 31, 2 enemy drones were destroyed over the Dniprovskyi and Kryvorizkyi districts of the Dnipropetrovsk Region.