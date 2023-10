On the night of October 31, russian forces attacked the energy and civil infrastructure of Ukraine. This was announced by the Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko.

He noted that the enemy fired artillery at an energy infrastructure facility in the Donetsk Region, and units of the State Emergency Service promptly extinguished the fire.

And at dawn, the russian military attacked the town of Selydove. 17 private houses and a bakery were damaged.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the russian military launched two Shahed drones and an Kh-59 guided missile over Ukraine on the night of October 31, and the air defense forces destroyed both drones.

Explosions rang out in the Khmelnytskyi and Poltava Regions at night. Air defense was working.

Meanwhile, on the night of October 30, the russian occupiers attacked Ukraine with 12 Shahed attack UAVs and two Kh-59 guided air missiles. Air defense forces shot down all 14 enemy targets.