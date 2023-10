Explosion occurred at one of the largest military industrial plants Ural in Solikamsk, russia

An explosion rang out at the large military-industrial plant Ural in Solikamsk, Perm Territory. Eyewitnesses filmed a tall column of smoke above the plant. Solikamsk Plant Ural is one of the largest military-industrial plants of the russian federation. The enterprise produces gunpowder, explosives and special chemicals. Telegram channel Baza reports this.

A column of smoke can be seen over the territory. According to residents of the city, windows were broken in some houses.

TASS, with reference to the russian Ministry of Emergency Situations, reported that there was an "explosion" in the second building of the plant, which did not affect the work of the enterprise. No one was hurt. Information about the victims has not been announced.

Local resource ChP Solikamsk, referring to the employees of the Unified Dispatch Service, writes that the explosion and column of smoke were allegedly a "technological flash".

In the city now it is minus 2 degrees Celsius, it is snowing a little.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in early October, Ukraine struck a military enterprise of the occupiers in the Smolensk Oblast, where Kh-59 air missiles were manufactured.

We also reported that on September 20, an oil storage facility was attacked in Sochi, as a result of which tanks with diesel fuel caught fire.

And on September 5, a petrochemical plant caught fire in the Nizhny Novgorod Oblast.