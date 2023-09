Diesel fuel storage catches fire after explosion heard by residents in Sochi this morning

In the russian city of Sochi, a diesel fuel tank caught fire early in the morning. The locals reported that the fire was preceded by the sound of an explosion.

This follows from a statement by the regional authorities and messages posted on social networks.

The governor of the Krasnodar Krai, russian federation, Veniamin Kondratiev, wrote on his Telegram channel that the fire occurred in a tank with diesel fuel in the Adlerivskyi District of the city.

The area of the fire was 96 square meters. More than 60 firefighters and 15 pieces of equipment were involved in extinguishing it.

Kondratiev did not specify the reason why the diesel fuel tank caught fire.

Telegram channels report that the fuel tank that caught fire is located near the local airport.

According to local residents, the sound of an explosion was heard in Sochi in the morning. They assume that he caused the fire.

Telegram channels also published several videos taken at the scene of the incident.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, overnight into September 16-17, a fire broke out in the territory of a local oil depot in the Oryol Oblast of the russian federation. Before that, the authorities reported the drone attack.

On September 5, a petrochemical plant caught fire in the Nizhny Novgorod Oblast.