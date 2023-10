Hackers hacked the site of the operator of the russian payment system Mir and took possession of the personal data of hundreds of thousands of its users. This is reported by the russian media Agentstvo. Novosti.

As of 7:45 Moscow time, the National Payment Card System (NSPK) website remains unavailable. A copy of the site's main page with a link to the site of the pro-Ukrainian hacker group DumpForums has been preserved in the archive.

"We welcome you to our new site, which was kindly made for us by our partners Dump Forums, almost free of charge: we paid with all your personal data, because it is the only and inevitable value we have left," read the message posted on the main NSPK page.

The text posted by hackers on the NSPK website also provides a sarcastic description of IT products created by russia as part of import substitution, the Agentstvo draws attention. In particular, it mentions the "newest processing system "Beresta-Ѣ", which provides reliable protection of data from hacker attacks and "fully corresponds to our ancient traditions". The report also states that "in connection with russia's exit from the ruble zone," the NSPK suggests that russians use cowrie shells for payments.

In the DumpForums Telegram channel, the hackers claim that they managed to "download a lot of interesting information from the servers of the Mir payment system" and thank "colleagues from the Ukrainian Cyber Alliance" for their help.

The authors of the publication add that the pro-Ukrainian cyber activists of DumpForums previously announced the hacking of the websites of several russian companies, in particular the tour operator Intourist, the insurance company SOGAZ Life, as well as the service base of State Services.

It will be recalled that russia is training a new generation of patriotically motivated hackers and is recruiting an increasing number of new people for attacks in cyberspace.

In August, the Security Service of Ukraine reported that hackers from russian intelligence tried to break into the operational planning system of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.