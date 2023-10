The storm forced the russians to bring the missile carriers to the base points, large amphibious ships also did not go on duty. Nataliya Humeniuk, the head of the press center of the South Operational Command told about this on the air of the telethon.

"Now the weather is on our side: there is a stormy period at sea. The storm forced the missile-carrying ships to be brought to the base points. The large amphibious ships also did not go on duty," she said.

She noted that the enemy has six ships in the Black Sea, one more in the Sea of Azov.

"But we observe that their movements in the sense of providing logistics have stopped, because the weather is not favorable. Border ships that patrol the coastal waters along Crimea, and support vessels that, if necessary, tow the vessels to the base point remain on combat duty," Humeniuk added.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on October 24, a representative of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Andrii Yusov, said that russia was preparing for attacks on energy infrastructure facilities.

It will be recalled that the head of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense, Kyrylo Budanov, said on October 12 that this winter the occupiers will again try to plunge Ukraine into a complete blackout.

We also wrote that in September, the department said that the russians were conducting reconnaissance of critical infrastructure facilities in Ukraine.

Meanwhile, Ukraine is preparing to protect energy infrastructure facilities from possible attacks by the aggressor country of russia, as well as to retaliate.