Russia has about four million artillery shells in stock - Estonian intelligence

The army of the aggressor country of russia has at least four million more artillery shells of various types. This amount will be enough to wage a low-intensity war for another year.

Col. Ants Kiviselg, head of the Estonian Defense Forces (EDF) Intelligence Center, made the corresponding statement, ERR quoted him as saying.

According to him, the supply of about 350,000 artillery shells from North Korea to russia indicates the kremlin's plans to continue the war for a long time.

Kiviselg also noted that recently russian troops have noticeably intensified strikes in two main directions in the northeast of Ukraine.

"While during the summer and in September, the number of daily attacks by Russian forces remained stable at between 20 and 40, for the last ten days or, the average has been 76 attacks per day," Kiviselg said.

He added that this indicates the significant ability of the russian army to conduct offensive operations, despite heavy losses.

On the other hand, the intensification of attacks also shows that the russians underestimate the breakthrough of the Ukrainian Defense Forces in the area of Orikhiv of the Zaporizhzhia Region.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on October 19, Axios reported that the United States would transfer artillery ammunition intended for Ukraine to Israel.

We also reported that the German concern Rheinmetall signed a contract for the supply of 100,000 shells, they will be transferred to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.