Ex-MP from the Party of Regions, collaborator Oleh Tsariov was beaten in the center of occupied Yalta. MP Oleksii Honcharenko announced this by publishing an excerpt from Tsariov's interview.

Thus, Honcharenko noted that Tsariov was beaten right on the central embankment of Yalta by "people with Ukrainian slogans."

"In Crimea, our partisans raised their heads. Tsariov told that in Yalta on the central embankment he was simply beaten. People with Ukrainian slogans attacked him," Honcharenko said.

Honcharenko also published a fragment of an interview where Tsariov complains about attacks.

"I had several cases when ferocious Ukrainophiles with slogans attacked me. I recently stopped at a gas station, and there were three bald men standing there, one with a trident on the back of his head," said the traitor.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 3, the Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv sentenced former Member of Parliament Oleh Tsariov in absentia to 12 years in prison for calling for separatism.

Also, the Security Service of Ukraine told about the detention of the brother of the propagandist and ex-activist of the "Russian Spring" Oleh Tsariov for trying to organize subversive activities in the Dnipropetrovsk Region.