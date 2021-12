Deputy Interior Minister Gogilashvili Has Russian Passport And TIN - Data From Russian Federal Tax Service

Deputy Interior Minister Aleksandr Gogilashvili has a Russian passport and taxpayer identification number (TIN).

This is evidenced by data on the website of the Federal Tax Service of Russia, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The database contains the full name, completely identical to the data of the Deputy Minister of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

The same date of birth is also listed - December 26, 1973.

Gogilashvili's passport number is 6004531705.

Tax number - 616404621705.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Gogilashvili was on his way to the JFO zone.

At the entrance to Donetsk region, at the first checkpoint, the police demanded to stop.

The car, at the request of the police, did not immediately stop, but drove several meters ahead.

After stopping, Gogilashvili began to threaten and insult law enforcement officers.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy asks the Cabinet of Ministers to dismiss Gogilashvili.

