The aggressor state of the russian federation announced a night drone attack on the Kursk NPP. It is indicated that 3 UAVs were involved.

Thus, the Ministry of Defense of the russian federation stated that on October 26, around 11:50 p.m., an unmanned aerial vehicle was allegedly intercepted over the territory of the Kursk Oblast by regular air defense equipment. The ministry blamed Ukraine for the attack.

The press service of the Kursk NPP reported that on the evening of October 26, the attack of three unmanned aerial vehicles on the station was allegedly stopped. It is noted that the operation of the Kursk NPP was not affected in any way and it is operating normally. It is stated that there are no damages or victims.

Meanwhile, Telegram channel Baza claims that one UAV allegedly exploded near a nuclear waste warehouse. With reference to sources, it is indicated that the facade of the warehouse building was damaged as a result of the explosion. At the same time, according to the channel, the other two drones seemed not to detonate: the first fell in the area of the dog training town and did not detonate; the second drone - a jet UAV of the aircraft type - was found on the asphalt, the drone was carrying an explosive device, but it did not go off.

The Astra Telegram channel states the following in this regard: "The first attack on October 26 was recorded at 8:20 p.m. - the UAV fell in the checkpoint area of the administrative complex 2 of the NPP. The drone did not explode, there was no damage. The second attack took place at 9:30 p.m. - the UAV fell in the dog training town area of the nuclear power plant, it did not explode. The third attack was recorded around midnight. The drone fell and exploded next to the warehouse with nuclear waste. The facade of the warehouse building was damaged. There were no casualties."

At the same time, the Ministry of Defense of the russian federation informed about the interception and destruction of drones over the Kursk Oblast at 7:30 p.m. and 9:00 p.m., and later at 11:50 p.m.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in late September, the SSU confirmed a successful attack on an electric substation in the Kursk Oblast.

Meanwhile, in the Kursk Oblast of the russian federation, unknown persons are actively destroying russian equipment involved in the construction of defense structures on the border with Ukraine.