Overnight into October 27, the russian occupiers launched Shaheds on the Mykolaiv Region. Hits were recorded outside the city of Voznesensk, and a fire occurred as a result of the hit.

This was announced by the head of the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration.

"At night, from October 26 to 27, the Mykolaiv Region was attacked by an unmanned aerial vehicle of the Shahed 131/136 type. Two of them were destroyed by air defense forces and means," the message reads.

It is indicated that strikes by enemy UAVs of the Shahed 131/136 type were recorded outside the city of Voznesensk.

"As a result of the hit, there was a fire, which was contained at 06:00 a.m. There were no casualties," said the head of the Regional Military Administration.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the night of Friday, October 27, the troops of the aggressor country of the russian federation launched a missile attack on the building of the fire department in the city of Izium, damaged the building and service equipment, and injured 8 rescuers.

Meanwhile, russian occupiers hit a residential building in Zelenivka, Kherson Region, one person was killed. Also, a man was injured due to shelling of the center of Kherson.