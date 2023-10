Russian occupiers hit a residential building in Zelenivka, Kherson Region, one person was killed. Also, a man was injured due to shelling of the center of Kherson, he was hospitalized in a moderate condition.

Oleksandr Prokudin, head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, announced this.

"The occupiers targeted an apartment building in Zelenivka. 12 specialists were involved in the demolition of the rubble. During the rescue operation, the State Emergency Service found the body of a man. His identity is being established," the message says.

In addition, a 36-year-old man was injured in the shelling of the center of Kherson. He was hospitalized with moderate injuries to his back and torso.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, during the past day, October 26, the military of the terrorist state of the russian federation attacked peaceful settlements of the Kherson Region 114 times, firing 500 shells from mortars, artillery, Grads, tanks, aviation and UAVs.

The enemy fired 33 shells at the city of Kherson.

On the night of Friday, October 27, the troops of the aggressor country of the russian federation launched a missile attack on the building of the fire station in the city of Izium, damaged the building and official equipment, and injured 8 rescuers.