Overnight into Friday, October 27, the troops of the aggressor country of the russian federation launched a missile attack on the building of the fire station in the city of Izium, damaged the building and service equipment, and injured 8 rescuers.

This was announced by the Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko.

"Today, the fire department of the Kharkiv Region marks 200 years. Russia "congratulated" in its own style. At night, the enemy launched a missile attack on the building of the fire station in the city of Izium.

8 rescuers were injured. The building itself and 13 pieces of equipment were also damaged. However, the most important thing now is our people.

4 employees are in the hospital. They are provided with the necessary medical assistance," Klymenko said.

