Overnight into Friday, October 27, the russian occupiers launched 6 Shahed attack drones and 1 Iskander-M missile on the territory of Ukraine, the Ukrainian military destroyed 5 Shaheds.

This is stated in the message of the press service of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

It is noted that from the Primorsko-Akhtarsk region (Krasnodar Krai, russian federation) the enemy launched 6 Shahed-type attack UAVs in the direction of the southern regions of Ukraine.

In addition, an Iskander-M ballistic missile was launched from the Voronezh Oblast (russia) in the direction of the Kharkiv Region.

"As a result of combat work by the forces and means of the Air Force, in cooperation with the air defense forces of the Defense Forces of Ukraine, five Shahed-136/131 were destroyed within the Kherson and Mykolaiv Regions," the message says.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, russian troops actively use aviation and do not stop trying to surround Avdiyivka. However, they have no success. Ukrainian defenders continue their assault south of Bakhmut.

Almost 70 combat clashes took place during the past day. In total, the russian troops launched one missile and 18 air strikes, carried out 35 attacks from rocket salvo systems on the positions of Ukrainian troops and populated areas.