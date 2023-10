During the past day, October 26, the military of the terrorist state of the russian federation attacked peaceful settlements of the Kherson Region 114 times, firing 500 shells from mortars, artillery, Grads, tanks, aviation and UAVs. The enemy fired 33 shells at the city of Kherson.

Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, announced this in his Telegram channel.

According to him, the russian military targeted the residential quarters of the populated areas of the region, a medical institution, a cultural center, an educational institution and a post office in the Beryslav district.

As a result of russian aggression, 1 person was killed, 2 more were injured.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, during the day of October 22, during the shelling of the Kherson Region, the enemy used a record-breaking number of aerial bombs.

On October 19, during the shelling of the Kherson Region, the russian occupiers fired a projectile containing propaganda materials instead of ammunition.

Also, the aviation of the russian occupation army made 12 strikes on populated areas in the liberated part of the Kherson Region. It is known about two injured civilians.