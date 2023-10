The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania, Gabrielius Landsbergis, said that the European Union provided Ukraine with only 300,000 artillery shells out of the promised million.

The head of the foreign policy department of Lithuania wrote about this in his account on the X social network (formerly Twitter).

He recalled that earlier, North Korea had supplied russia with 350,000 different types of ammunition for use in the war against Ukraine.

At the same time, the European Union, which previously promised to provide Ukraine with a million shells, handed over only 300,000.

“The EU promised Ukraine 1,000,000 artillery rounds. So far, we have delivered only 300,000. Meanwhile, North Korea delivered 350,000 to Russia. We surely have the resources to outperform North Korea. We should stop being frozen in the headlights while brave Ukrainians die,” Landsbergis wrote.

We will remind, earlier on Thursday, October 26, the Bloomberg agency reported with reference to its own sources that the European Union fulfilled only 30% of the task set at the beginning of the year to provide Ukraine with one million artillery shells.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on October 20, Estonian intelligence representative Ants Kiviselg stated that there are about 4 million artillery shells in russia's warehouses.

According to Kiviselg, not so long ago the russian army received about 350,000 shells of various types from North Korea.

We also wrote that the Minister of Strategic Industries of Ukraine, Oleksandr Kamyshyn, said earlier that the events in Israel showed that Western countries have insufficient weapons.