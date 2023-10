Biden tells whether US will support Ukraine and Israel at the same time

The United States will simultaneously support Ukraine and Israel in wars because it can afford it.

US President Joe Biden said this on the air of the 60 Minutes TV show, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"We are the United States of America. The most powerful nation in the world, in the history of the world. We can take care of Ukraine and Israel and at the same time maintain our international defense," said Biden.

According to him, the United States has opportunities for this.

"We are obliged to do it. If not us, then who?" stressed Biden.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan previously stated that the United States of America has enough resources to simultaneously support Ukraine in the fight against russian aggression and support Israel in protecting its territory and citizens.

The administration of US President Joe Biden is working on providing military aid to Israel, which suffered a large-scale attack by the terrorist movement Hamas on October 7.

On Sunday, October 8, the Israeli authorities supported the introduction of a state of war in the country. It was last introduced in 1973. This is related to the large-scale attack by Hamas militants from the Gaza Strip on the southwestern territories of Israel a day earlier, on October 7.