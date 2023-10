The investigators of the Bureau of Economic Security (BES) cannot find the original loan agreements in the case of businessman Ihor Kolomoiskyi regarding the embezzlement of UAH 5.8 billion of PrivatBank.

This is stated in the court documents of the Kyiv Court of Appeal, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

They note that Kolomoiskyi did not tell the investigators where the original documents are located, although he may have the relevant information.

"The body of the pre-trial investigation is currently taking measures to establish the location of the original credit agreements, and the suspect (Kolomoiskyi) may know where the specified documentation is located, in connection with which he may take measures to destroy or hide it," the materials say.

During the appeal hearing, the court also explained why it arrested Kolomoiskyi.

"The panel of judges takes into account the data about the identity of the suspect in their totality, in particular, that the last married person, who has not been convicted before, has a permanent place of residence. However, it comes to the conclusion that the specified circumstances cannot refute the evidence available in the petition materials regarding the existence of the risks specified by the pre-trial investigation body, and none of the milder preventive measures will be able to ensure proper procedural behavior of the suspect," the court notes.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Security Service of Ukraine, the Bureau of Economic Security and the Prosecutor General's Office uncovered new facts of the criminal activity of the owner of a large financial and industrial group, Ihor Kolomoiskyi, and served him with a new suspicion of embezzlement of UAH 5.8 billion.

The Kyiv Court of Appeal recognized the oligarch Ihor Kolomoiskyi only as a citizen of Israel and Cyprus, the court did not establish Ukrainian citizenship.

Oligarch Ihor Kolomoiskyi, who is under arrest, has health problems in the pre-trial detention center.