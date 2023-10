Overnight into October 23, the russian occupiers attacked the Odesa Region with Shahed attack drones. Ukrainian air defense shot down nine drones.

This was announced by the press service of the Southern Defense Forces.

The russians launched drones from the Crimean Cape Chauda. The port infrastructure of Odesa was the target. The night attack lasted more than 3.5 hours, during which attacks from the sea continued.

"Nine UAVs were shot down in the Odesa Region, one more in the Vinnytsia Region," the Defense Forces said.

Debris of one of the drones fell on a warehouse in the port in the Odesa Region and damaged it. Firefighters quickly extinguished the flames.

People were not injured.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the night of Monday, October 23, russian troops attacked Ukraine with Shahed kamikaze drones, an Kh-59 guided missile and an unspecified type of drone. Air defense forces managed to destroy all air targets.

On October 21, around 10:15 p.m., the enemy launched a missile attack on the Nova Poshta terminal in the village of Korotychi, Kharkiv district. According to preliminary data, the attack was carried out by two missiles of the S-300 type from the territory of the Belgorod Oblast of the russian federation.