Occupiers attack Ukraine with drones and Kh-59 missile at night. Air defense destroy all air targets

Overnight into Monday, October 23, russian troops attacked Ukraine with Shahed kamikaze drones, a Kh-59 guided missile and an unspecified drone. Air defense forces managed to destroy all air targets.

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this in Telegram.

It is noted that the russians attacked with Shakhed from the south (Cape Chauda, Crimea). They launched them in different directions - the southern, eastern and central regions of Ukraine. Air defense worked along the tracking route of the attack UAVs.

The occupiers fired the Kh-59 missile from the Su-34 aircraft from the airspace of the occupied part of the Zaporizhzhia Region.

The unspecified type of drone was allegedly launched from the northern border.

Air defense forces and means destroyed all air targets:

13 Shahed-136/131 UAVs;

1 guided air missile Kh-59;

1 attack UAV (type not established).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the night of October 21, the russians fired a missile at the Nova Poshta terminal in the village of Korotychi, Kharkiv Region.

The number of victims as a result of russian missile attacks on the Nova Poshta terminal near Kharkiv has increased to 17.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs showed from a height the consequences of shelling.