The court and the investigation fear that if released from custody, businessman Ihor Kolomoiskyi may destroy or hide documents in his case.

This is stated in the court materials, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The risk of the suspect (Kolomoiskyi) committing actions aimed at destroying, distorting and concealing things and documents that are essential for establishing the circumstances of a criminal offense in criminal proceedings of August 11, 2023 exists and is due to the fact that the pre-trial investigation body is currently conducting and plans to conduct a large volume of investigative (search) actions and procedural actions in order to obtain evidence that the suspect can destroy, hide or distort," the court said.

At the moment, the investigation in the case of Kolomoiskyi planned a large amount of investigative actions to obtain evidence of Kolomoiskyi’s guilt.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the prosecutor in court admitted that bail to businessman Ihor Kolomoiskyi increased, because the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) took up the case.

The investigators of the Bureau of Economic Security cannot find the originals of credit agreements in the case against oligarch Ihor Kolomoiskyi regarding the embezzlement of UAH 5.8 billion of PrivatBank.