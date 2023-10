According to updated data, 18, not 23 people were killed in Israel as a result of the actions of Hamas terrorists, as previously stated by Israeli Ambassador to Ukraine Michael Brodsky.

The Ambassador of Ukraine to Israel Yevhen Korniichuk announced this on the air of the national telethon.

"We receive information from the Ministry of the Interior (of Israel. - Ed.) with personal data of citizens. We have confirmed information regarding the 18 killed. Not 23 - this information is not true," the diplomat said.

Now Ukraine remains in second place after the United States in the number of casualties due to the war.

According to Oleksandr Korniichuk, the situation in the Gaza Strip is becoming more complicated, and there is information about the death of one Ukrainian woman. More than 300 people are on the evacuation list.

"We hope for the beginning of the evacuation. The first convoys with humanitarian aid have already moved across the border into the Gaza Strip through the Rafah border crossing. We hope that the Palestinian side, in particular Hamas, will comply with its obligations and allow foreigners to leave the territory," Korniichuk emphasized.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s visit to Israel did not take place, although this was talked about after the Hamas attack. In Israel, the Ukrainian delegation was refused, which was explained by the fact that the time for this was wrong.

On October 8, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced that Israel had entered a long war.

The United States has prepared a package of military assistance to Israel, whose authorities asked Washington for help.

U.S. President Joe Biden was on a visit to Israel yesterday.