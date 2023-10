On the afternoon of October 19, an explosion occurred in the Dnipro District of the Dnipropetrovsk Region, a fire broke out. Preliminarily, there were no victims.

The head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhii Lysak announced this.

"An explosion in the Dnipro District. A fire broke out due to the enemy attack. Preliminarily, there are no killed or injured. We are finding out all the details," the report said.

Meanwhile, Lysak urged residents to maintain information silence.

"No posts, photos or videos. This is your own security," he said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, at night over the Kryvyi Rih District of the Dnipropetrovsk Region, air defense forces shot down an enemy missile. Meanwhile, it became known that as a result of the strike on Pavlohrad on the evening of October 18, there is destruction at an infrastructure facility.

At night, air defense forces destroyed 3 Shahed-136/131 strike UAVs and a Kh-59 missile over Ukraine. The enemy attacked with 5 Iskander-M ballistic missiles.

In particular, the russians attacked the city of Mykolaiv with a missile.

Meanwhile, on the morning of October 19, the russian occupiers fired artillery at the city of Kherson, a hit in the residential area was recorded. Three people were injured.