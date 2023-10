Natalia Humeniuk, head of the joint coordination press center of the Southern Defense Forces of Ukraine, told how the ATACMS missiles that Ukraine received from the United States will strengthen the counter-offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

She reported this during a briefing in Media Center Ukraine - Ukrinform.

Asked how the appearance of missiles will change the situation at the front, Humeniuk noted that this will strengthen the Ukrainian counteroffensive.

"A counteroffensive is the destruction of the enemy's capabilities in its rear deep. This is the main point that really provides the opportunity to take more active steps along the front line and move forward.

Realizing that the enemy has recently stepped up aviation. In particular, it was clear that it was necessary to attack those directions that provide these enemy’s powers. So it happened and the result is obvious," she said.

Humeniuk noted that each such missile is an opportunity to destroy the enemy, and it should be implemented by the military as efficiently as possible.

"No matter how many of them (ATACMS missiles - Ed.) there is, they will all be sent to the address," she added.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the morning of October 17, it became known that the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed nine helicopters, air defense installations and special equipment during the DRAGONFLY operation at airfields in the temporarily occupied airfields of Berdiansk and Luhansk.

On October 17, russian military correspondents published pictures in which, it is claimed, there were the remains of M74 cluster submunitions from an ATACMS missile. These images were taken at the Berdiansk airfield, where, according to the Ukrainian side, almost 10 russian combat helicopters were destroyed at night.

On the same day, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed that the Ukrainian military is already using American ATACMS long-range missiles on the battlefield.

The White House said that the modification of ATACMS missiles, which the United States handed over to Ukraine, is capable of flying 165 kilometers.

According to the New York Times, the United States sent about 20 ATACMS missiles to Ukraine, one of the conditions for the provision is the ban on using them for attacks on the russian territory.

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi showed the moment of launching ATACMS missiles.