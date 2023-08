Ukrainian air defense has already shot down a total of 13 Kinzhal missiles, as well as more than 20 Iskanders and S-400. Yurii Ihnat, a spokesman for the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, spoke about this in a comment to Ukrainian Radio.

According to Colonel Ihnat, the Russians produce about 100 missiles of various types every month, among them the Kinzhal Kh-47. Although the enemy's supply of Kinzhals is relatively small.

"Regarding yesterday's (August 11 - Ed.) attack by the Russians, these were the Kinzhal Kh-47 aerobalistic missiles, one of which was shot down in the Kyiv Region. These missiles can shoot down air defense capabilities capable of working against ballistic missiles. There are few such means in Ukraine, but still there is a result.

Not just one Kinzhal has already been destroyed by the air defense of Ukraine. May 16 - 6 missiles, June 16 - also 6, and now we have another one. That is, 13 Kinzhals have already been shot down by the Air Defense of Ukraine. Add to them more than 20 downed ballistic missiles, including Iskanders and S-400. Given that a Kinzhal moves at great speed in the sky, more than 7,000 kilometers per hour, there is little time to eliminate it," the official representative of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine stated.

According to Ihnat, the attack of the enemy on August 11 is confirmation that the enemy has information about infrastructure and military facilities and uses it.

"The Ukrainian military leadership also understands this, and all necessary measures are being taken to preserve equipment and personnel and ensure that the civilian population is affected as little as possible," he said.