Kniazev Caught On Bribes Rented Apartment In Center Of Kyiv For UAH 1,000

The former head of the Supreme Court, Vsevolod Kniazev, who is suspected of receiving USD 2.7 million in bribes, rented an apartment in the center of Kyiv for UAH 1,000 a month.

This is evidenced by the materials of the investigation, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the investigation, from the beginning of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation in Ukraine, that is, from February 24, 2022 to May 18, 2023, Kniazev was credited with wages in the amount of UAH 2,604,107.52, in 2021 the income at his main place of work amounted to UAH 4,115,582, concurrently - UAH 64,676; received UAH 110,000 as a gift in non-monetary form; UAH 558,000 and UAH 490,671 of heritage; UAH 640,728 of income from alienation of real estate; UAH 700,110 of income from the alienation of real estate.

Kniazev also declared UAH 383,417, USD 265,000 and USD 33,989 in cash.

"In the lease of Kniazev and members of his family there are two real estate objects: an apartment, the renting of which costs UAH 1,000, and non-residential premises," the court said.

His property includes apartments and a house in Mykolaiv.

Kniazev's wife owns 1/2 of two land plots, apartments, a residential building and a land plot in Bakhmut, Donetsk Region; an apartment in Kyiv; cash in the amount of UAH 223,878 and USD 40,951 in a bank.

Kniazev uses a 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE 250 with an estimated cost of UAH 1,734,969, which does not belong to him.

In addition, according to the investigation, in the safe of Kniazev's office, law enforcement officers found money that is not previously identified and is presumably not the subject of undue benefit in the amount of USD 1,105,000 and EUR 1,700.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, almost USD 130,000 and EUR 10,000, which were found at Kniazev's home will be returned to him.

Kniazev hid a bribe in the kitchen cabinet.