Lawyers asked to cancel arrest of Kniazev's salary, because his wife is unemployed and has nothing to live for

The defense of the former head of the Supreme Court Vsevolod Kniazev demanded to cancel the arrest of a bank account with his salary, because his wife is temporarily not working and has nothing to live for abroad, staying there with their children.

This is stated in the court materials, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the materials, by the decision of the investigative judge of the High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) on June 12, at the request of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NACB) detective, an arrest was imposed, in particular, on non-cash funds on Kniazev's accounts in Raiffeisen Bank Aval.

Kniazev's lawyer asked the court to cancel this arrest, since it is about wages.

The defense noted that wages are the object of joint ownership of spouses.

According to the lawyer, the seized funds that are on Kniazev's account in Raiffeisen Bank Aval JSC make up the family budget of the spouses and are intended for the maintenance of the family, two children.

According to the defender, Kniazev's wife has legal rights to use, dispose of and share jointly acquired property with her husband, including money.

The defender also added that the seizure of these funds led to unreasonable interference with property rights and disproportionate violation of the balance between the public interest and the constitutional and convention rights of an individual to freely possess and dispose of property legally owned by him.

Besides, the lawyer claimed that the investigating judge wrongfully seized Kniazev's judicial remuneration, which is his salary, which led to the deprivation of the wife of the sitting judge and the ex-head of the Supreme Court, who temporarily does not work and in connection with the war together with children is outside Ukraine, of her livelihood.

Except for Kniazev's salary, his wife and children do not have other sources of income, the defender assured.

At the end of August, the High Anti-Corruption Court refused to satisfy the request of Kniazev's lawyer to cancel the arrest of the salary.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, during a search in Kniazev's office, more than USD 1 million, which is not a bribe, was found.

Kniazev for the third time achieved a reduction in the size of the bail - from UAH 55 million to UAH 45 million.

All Kniazev's property and money was arrested.