The National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NACB) declared a search for the Member of Parliament, Yaroslav Dubnevych.

This is evidenced by the NACB search database, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine is searching for a suspect in criminal proceedings No. 52018000000000546 dated June 12, 2018, Yaroslav Vasyliovych Dubnevych, on suspicion of committing the crimes provided for in Part 3 of Article 27, Part 5 of Article 191, Part 3 of Article 27, Part 3 of Article 209 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine," the search card says.

Dubnevych's whereabouts are currently unknown.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the NACB and Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SACPO) suspect Member of Parliament Yaroslav Dubnevych of organizing the seizure of Naftogaz's preferential gas worth UAH 2.1 billion from his two thermal power plants - Novorozdilska and Novoyavorivska.

The pre-trial investigation established that during 2013-2017, the Member of Parliament of Ukraine, involving 5 other people, organized the seizure of natural gas by officials of the Novoyavorivska and Novorozdilska thermal power plants (Lviv Region) under his control for a total amount of more than UAH 2.155 billion.

Under his control, the company-owners of Novoyavorivska and Novorozdilska thermal power plants (Lviv Region) concluded a number of agreements on the purchase of natural gas from Naftogaz of Ukraine for the production of thermal energy for the population. In order to reduce the cost of heat for this category of consumers, Naftogaz supplied gas to commercial thermal power plants at prices significantly lower than market prices.

Thus, TPPs received illegal income (surplus profits) in the amount of more than UAH 3.5 billion.