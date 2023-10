German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock promised Ukraine and Moldova further support in the fight against the aggressor country of russia, despite the crisis in the Middle East.

European Pravda writes about this with reference to Die Zeit.

"These days, when the situation in the Middle East keeps us in tension, it is important for me to emphasize: we continue to stand side by side with Ukraine and with Moldova," the head of the German Foreign Ministry said at the fourth Conference of supporters of Moldova.

She added that Germany will support Moldova in energy and economic issues, as well as in reforms on the way to joining the EU, and will allocate EUR 95 million for these purposes next year.

We will remind, earlier Biden said that the USA will support Ukraine and Israel in wars at the same time, because they can afford it. According to him, the USA has opportunities for this.

Zelenskyy also reported that Germany is working on providing Ukraine with an additional Patriot system for the winter.