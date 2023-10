Accused of war crimes, russian dictator vladimir putin flew to China and "on the sidelines" of the "One Belt One Road" forum met with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban. This was reported by the russian Interfax on Tuesday, October 17.

Putin complained to Orban that in today's geopolitical conditions, russia has very limited opportunities for contacts and developing relations with European countries, but Hungary is one of the exceptions. According to him, during the last decades, relations between the russian federation and Hungary were built "exclusively on the basis of consideration of each other's interests, based on all the positive things that came to us from the past."

At the same time, the russian dictator noted that the drop in trade and economic cooperation between the two countries in the first seven months was minus 35 percent, but he was glad that he had the opportunity "with one of the countries of the European Union, with Hungary in such a situation, to have the opportunity to exchange views not only with regard to bilateral relations, but also with regard to the situation in the world, in Europe."

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on September 4, the head of the office of the Prime Minister of Hungary, Hergel Gulyash, said that the West should give security guarantees to the aggressor state of russia and prohibit Ukraine from joining the North Atlantic Alliance (NATO).

On August 30, the spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Oleh Nikolenko stated that Ukraine does not trade its territories and sovereignty, as the Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orban once again called for this.

On June 2, the Prime Minister of Hungary, Viktor Orban, stated that the Ukrainian counteroffensive should be stopped and the "peaceful" negotiations with the aggressor country of russia should be started before it begins.