As of Tuesday, October 17, the consumption of electric energy in Ukraine increased by 5.4%, compared to October 13. And there are several reasons for this. This is reported by Ukrenergo.

"On Monday, October 16, the maximum consumption was recorded in the daytime, at 11:40 a.m. It was 5.4% higher than on Friday, October 13," the report says.

As the energy experts explain, the average daily temperature on October 16 was almost 6 °C lower than on the previous working day, Friday, October 13 (8 °C versus 13.9 °C).

"The reason (jump in consumption, - ed.) is the coincidence of two factors: a noticeable cooling down during the day and the beginning of the working week," the company added, noting that today electricity is imported only for one hour in the evening from Moldova in the amount of 10 MWh.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, 1.5 GW of the planned 1.7 GW of additional capacity was added to the power system in preparation for the heating season.

It was previously reported that Ukraine's energy facilities will have three levels of protection in the form of engineering fortifications in case of russian attacks by missiles and drones.