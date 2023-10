The aggressor state of russia withdraws its ratification of the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty (CTBT). This was reported by the Reuters agency on Tuesday, October 17, with reference to the statement of the head of the State Duma of the russian federation, Vyacheslav Volodin.

"In the interest of ensuring the security of our country, we withdraw the ratification of the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty," the agency quotes Volodin.

The speaker of the State Duma of the russian federation placed responsibility for russia's actions on the United States of America. According to Volodin, russia was once again "forced" to take such a step "because of the irresponsible attitude of the US to global security", since Washington did not ratify the Treaty.

Reuters notes that while russia is withdrawing ratification, it will remain a signatory and continue to cooperate with the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty Organization and the global monitoring system that alerts the world to any nuclear tests.

The agency reminds that post-Soviet russia has never conducted nuclear tests. The Soviet Union last conducted tests in 1990, and the United States in 1992. According to the UN, more than 2,000 nuclear tests were conducted between 1945 and 1996, 1,032 by the United States and 715 by the Soviet Union.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on October 7, the president of the aggressor state of russia, vladimir putin, said that the russian federation may withdraw its ratification of the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty.

On February 21, putin announced that russia was suspending its participation in the Strategic Offensive Reductions Treaty.

In September, CNN, citing satellite images and military analysts, reported that the russian federation, the United States, and China may be preparing for nuclear tests.