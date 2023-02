Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that Russia suspends its participation in the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (START I).

Putin said this during his annual appeal to the Federal Assembly of Russia, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"I have to say today that Russia suspends its participation in the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty. I repeat: it does not leave the treaty, namely it suspends its participation. But before returning to the discussion of this issue, we must understand for ourselves what NATO countries such as France and the UK still claim, and how we will take into account their strategic arsenals, that is, the combined strike potential of the alliance. They have now made an application for participation in this process with their statements," he said.

Putin said that Russia's relations with the United States have degraded, and blamed this on the United States, calling it unacceptable that the United States "began to redraw the world system only for itself."

He noted that he recently signed a decree on putting new land-based strategic complexes on combat duty and does not intend to allow any foreign inspections there.

Putin also said that the Russian Ministry of Defense and Rosatom should ensure readiness for testing Russian nuclear weapons. Russia will not be the first to do this, but if the United States tests, then Russia will carry them out.

The Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty limits the number of intercontinental-range nuclear weapons deployed that the United States and Russia can have.

On February 3, 2021, Russia and the United States exchanged notes on the completion of internal procedures for extending the contract for five years - until February 5, 2026.

Recently, the U.S. Department of State accused Russia of violating the START treaty, since Moscow banned inspections.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, during an annual appeal to the Federal Assembly of Russia, Putin also said that the more long-range Western weapons will enter Ukraine, the further Russian troops "will be forced to push the threat away from their borders."