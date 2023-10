Ukraine's gas reserves in UGS 4% less than last year

Gas reserves in underground gas storage facilities (UGS), including gas from foreign traders, amount to almost 15.9 billion cubic meters.

This was announced by the Ministry of Energy, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As of October 16, foreign traders pumped 2.4 billion cubic meters of gas into Ukrainian underground storage facilities.

Thus, estimated reserves of Ukrainian gas in UGS amount to 13.5 billion cubic meters, which is 4% lower than in mid-October 2022 (14.1 billion cubic meters).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Oleksii Chernyshov, chairman of the board of the Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint-stock company, says that Ukraine does not plan to use gas owned by foreign companies in Ukrainian UGS during the heating season.

The Ministry of Energy predicts that by the beginning of winter, the volume of European traders' gas in Ukrainian underground gas storage facilities will increase to 3 billion cubic meters.

The Cabinet of Ministers plans to create gas reserves in UGS at the level of 14.7 billion cubic meters at the beginning of the autumn-winter season.