Energy Ministry predicts increase in natural gas volume from European traders in Ukrainian USF to 3 billion c

The Ministry of Energy predicts that by the beginning of winter, the volume of natural gas from European traders in Ukrainian underground storage facilities (USF) will increase to 3 billion cubic meters.

Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko announced this on the air of the United News telethon, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"As of today, European traders retain about 2 billion cubic meters of natural gas in our underground storage facilities. And in the plans, what we see is that by the beginning of winter this volume will be increased to about 3 billion cubic meters," he said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, as of September 13, the volume of natural gas from foreign traders who used the natural gas storage service in Ukrainian USF amounted to more than 1.8 billion cubic meters.

The Ministry of Energy notes that Ukraine has the largest natural gas storage facilities in Europe - more than 30 billion cubic meters, of which about 15 billion cubic meters can be offered to European partners.