The court arrested the property of the Odesa airport.

This was announced by the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SACPO) in the Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

At the request of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau’s (NACB) detectives, approved by the prosecutor of the SACPO, the investigating judge of the High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) imposed an arrest with deprivation of the right to alienate and dispose of property in criminal proceedings regarding the illegal acquisition of a property complex of a strategic object - Odesa International Airport utility enterprise and UAH 2.5 billion of income from its activities.

We are talking about the old terminal building and airport property in the amount of 2,488 units, the corporate rights of Odesa Airport Development LLC, namely 75% of the rights to Odesa International Airport LLC, as well as the premises of the new terminal with a total area of 26,700 sq.m.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau declared father of the Member of Parliament from European Solidarity Oleksii Honcharenko, Oleksii Kostusiev, wanted.

The NACB served the suspicion of taking over Odesa International Airport and UAH 2.5 billion of income from its activities to 5 people, including the former Odesa Mayor Oleksii Kostusiev (father of MP Oleksii Honcharenko), his former deputy, head of one of the limited companies responsible and businessmen Borys Kaufman and Oleksandr Hranovskyi.

In the same case, the High Anti-Corruption Court arrested Odesa businessman Borys Kaufman and set a bail of UAH 268 million.