The National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NACB) declared Oleksii Kostusiev, father of member of the Verkhovna Rada from the European Solidarity Oleksii Honcharenko, wanted.

This is evidenced by the NACB search database, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine is looking for a suspect in criminal proceedings No. 52023000000000172 dated April 13, 2023, Oleksii Oleksiyovych Kostusiev, born on June 29, 1954," the NACB database reports.

He is suspected of committing the crimes provided for in Part 5 of Article 191, Part 2 of Article 366 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Kostusiev was declared wanted in October.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the NACB served the suspicion of taking over Odesa International Airport and UAH 2.5 billion of income from its activities to 5 people, including the former Odesa Mayor Oleksii Kostusiev (father of MP Oleksii Honcharenko), his former deputy, manager one of the limited liability companies and businessmen Borys Kaufman and Oleksandr Hranovskyi.

The investigation established that in 2011, the mayor of Odesa Kostusiev, his deputy, the head of the LLC and Kaufman with Hranovskyi, developed and implemented a scheme, as a result of which the property complex of a strategic object - the international airport was transferred from the property of the territorial community to the joint ownership of the city and the so-called private investors.

Odesa City Council fired Mayor Kostusiev in November 2013.

He was mayor for three years.