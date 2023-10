In two years, the number of women in the Armed Forces of Ukraine increased by 12,000 compared to 2021. Currently, 43,000 servicewomen are serving. The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine announced this on Telegram on Monday, October 16.

Also, the Ministry of Defense specified what has changed for women in the Armed Forces:

all restrictions for servicewomen to access all posts were abolished;

from 18 to 60 years old, representatives of both sexes can become contractors;

the duration of maternity leave, determined in the medical report, is credited to the term of service in military rank;

since 2019, the Government of Ukraine has allowed girls to join military lyceums;

all documents of the Ministry of Defense undergo gender examination.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in July, the Ministry of Defense announced that more than 60,000 women serve in the Armed Forces of Ukraine, of whom more than 42,000 are female servicemen.

Also in July, the first female soldier passed the qualification course of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

From October 1, 2023, women of some professions must be registered with the military.