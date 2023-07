The first female military officer passed the qualification course of the Special Operations Forces (SOF) of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).

This is stated in the message of the Special Operations Forces of the AFU in the Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Today, during the graduation of the Special Operations Forces’ Qualification Course, "number 68" received a special operations patch. Number 68 is the first female military officer who overcame the distance in several months of completing the SOF Q-course. She will be assigned to one of the military units and do hard work for the approaching Victory of Ukraine," the message reads.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, earlier the Deputy Minister of Defense Hanna Maliar reported that there are more than 42,000 women in the Armed Forces of Ukraine, of which 5,000 are in the line of fire.

The Ministry of Defense reported that more than 60,000 women serve in the Armed Forces of Ukraine, more than 42,000 of them are female officers.