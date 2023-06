More Than 60,000 Women Serve In Ranks Of AFU, 30,000 Of Them Joined After Start Of Full-Scale Invasion Of Rus

More than 60,000 women serve in the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

It follows from a statement on the official Telegram channel of the Ministry of Defense, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

More than 42,000 of them are female servicemen.

This figure is constantly increasing, because in response to the Russian invasion, a significant number of Ukrainian women joined the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Significant shifts in Ukrainian legislation that allow women to fully realize themselves in the military also contribute to this.

Women keep the defense on par with men, fight, take risks and also give their lives.

In 2021, before the start of Russia's large-scale invasion of Ukraine, the number of women in the Armed Forces was about 30,000.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov advocates providing a special military uniform for pregnant servicemen.

9% of women serve in the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, about 5,000 women directly participate in hostilities.

At the end of 2022, 41,000 women were serving in the Armed Forces, about 19,000 more are civilian workers working for the needs of the army.