26 russian occupiers died, another 15 got to intensive care due to another "food poisoning" in temporarily captured Mariupol, Donetsk Region. The Advisor to the Mayor of Mariupol Petro Andriushchenko announced this on Telegram on Monday, October 16.

Andriushchenko noted that the resistance movement continues to hit russian occupiers in Mariupol. According to him, this time due to food poisoning, 26 invaders died at once, and 15 got to intensive care.

He specified that in total, over the summer and two months of autumn, Mariupol Resistance liquidated more than 40 occupiers in different ways.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported in August, 17 russian officers were poisoned by Ukrainian partisans in temporarily occupied Mariupol.

Also in August, partisans set fire to a russian base in Mariupol.

On May 5, Advisor to the Mayor of Mariupol Andriushchenko showed new residents of Mariupol, who are brought by the russian occupation forces to the city.