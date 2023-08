In the temporarily occupied Mariupol, Ukrainian partisans poisoned 17 Russian officers, two of them died.

This was announced by Petro Andriushchenko, adviser to the mayor of Mariupol, on the Telegram channel.

"A new fact of sabotage by Group Ї of the Mariupol Resistance. During the celebration of Navy Day, officers were poisoned en masse at one of the military facilities," Andriushchenko wrote.

As a result of poisoning, 17 Russian soldiers were admitted to the hospital in a serious condition, of which two officers died yesterday. The fate of the other 15 is still unknown.

According to Andriushchenko, the Russian occupiers suspect the use of cyanide and pesticides in food.

We will remind, according to Andriushchenko, from September 1, a "hell" dress code will be introduced in Mariupol. For female teachers, it is forbidden to dye hair, use cosmetics in general, make very short hairstyles, and long hair must be tied in a long tail. Clothing should be of a classic gray type.

In addition, Andriushchenko talked about the coasts on the outskirts of Mariupol crowded with Russians.