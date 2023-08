In the temporarily occupied Mariupol, partisans set a russian base on fire, the invaders lost at least four vehicles.

This was announced by Petro Andriushchenko, adviser to the mayor of Mariupol, on the Telegram channel.

"Group "Ї" of the Mariupol Resistance reports another successful arson action," Andriushchenko wrote.

According to him, at least four russian vehicles - Gazel, two Nivas and Bukhanka - were neutralized by controlled burning of the territory of the base of the occupiers.

"Mariupol continues to burn out russia, bringing victory closer!" the mayor's advisor said.

We will remind, earlier Andriushchenko announced that an increase in manpower was recorded in Mariupol, replenishment arrived from the Caucasus. The use of a new marking mark for military equipment is also recorded - this time "white rhombus".

In addition, the occupiers want to bring about 300,000 residents of the russian federation to Mariupol as part of the "development plan" of the city.

Meanwhile, in Mariupol, russian propaganda is imposed on schoolchildren through diaries and notebooks, as well as comics about murderers.