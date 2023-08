President Volodymyr Zelenskyy intends to submit a bill to the Verkhovna Rada to equate corruption with treason in wartime.

President Zelenskyy said this in an interview with Nataliya Moseichuk, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"I have set a task, and the legislator of Ukraine will be offered my proposals on equating corruption with high treason during wartime. I understand that such a weapon cannot operate constantly in society, but I think it will help during wartime. Will the legislator support it? I don't know, but I will definitely suggest it because we are developing a democratic society. It is very important not to twist the nuts and not look every time at one or another sharp, blatant case. We must introduce systemic things," he said.

Asked if corruption can be equated with treason before the war's end or whether the war will end sooner, Zelenskyy said: "We all want the war to end sooner. But this is precisely so that the appropriate instrument is used as soon as possible. I think that the parliament will receive it in the coming week. Then the game is on the side of the parliament."

According to Zelenskyy, such equalization will be a very serious tool so that they don't even think about corruption.

"But this has nothing to do with execution, as these are not Stalin times. This, if there is evidence, the person should be behind bars," he explained.

Zelenskyy also noted that in the February – March period of 2022, Ukraine "was fighting for survival, for us to have Ukraine."

"I look at everything that happened in March with doubt. Because when the state says to distribute weapons to everyone, it was illegal. Some things are illegal. But there is a law of modern times," he said, adding, "March is a very difficult month; I would pay particular attention to it," the president added.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the Ministry of Finance believes that Ukraine's lowest level of corruption has been observed in the last 20 years.

The National Agency on Corruption Prevention (NACP) is testing a portal for anonymous corruption whistleblowers.

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NACB) wants to fight corruption with AI and neural network technologies.