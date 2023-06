The National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NACB) wants to increase the number of employees by 300 people, from 700 to 1,000 people.

This is announced on the NACB website, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The National Bureau said it is systematically communicating the need for more detectives and operatives.

The Bureau has developed a corresponding bill, which provides for an increase in the maximum number of employees from 700 to 1,000 people.

While the document is at the stage of discussions with representatives of public and international institutions, the NACB is looking for resources within the organization.

Thanks to the changes to the staff of the National Bureau, 20 additional positions were created to perform the main function of the institution - the investigation of top corruption.

These changes were announced during the meeting of the Committee on Anti-Corruption Policy of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine on May 4, 2023.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the director of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau, Semen Kryvonos, states that in order to continue the effective fight against corruption, it is necessary to increase the number of the NACB employees.

The NACB wants to buy 40,000 cartridges. This is 57 pieces for each employee.