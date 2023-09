The High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) arrested a notepad with passwords and a leather bag of the former head of the Supreme Court Vsevolod Kniazev.

This is stated in court documents, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

During the search of Kniazev's office, cash in the amount of USD 548,700, USD 1,104,600, and EUR 1,700, a brown notepad with gold embossing, inscriptions, and an image of the Supreme Court building, in which logins and passwords for accounts were written with ballpoint pens, a silver-colored notepad with the inscription "Vsevolod Kniazev" containing draft notes, a copy of the purchase and sale agreement, the acceptance act with an attached business card of the notary center, notes, references in criminal proceedings, regarding court cases, etc., everything on 46 sheets, were found.

The court arrested this property.

A part of the property seized during the search of Knyazev's apartment was also arrested, namely cash in the amount of USD 450,000 and USD 250,000, an iPhone 13 Pro mobile phone with a SIM card, an iPhone 14 Pro mobile phone and a man's brown leather bag.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the lawyers asked to cancel the arrest of Kniazev's salary, because his wife has nothing to live on abroad.

During the search of Kniazev's office, they found more than USD 1 million, which is not a bribe.