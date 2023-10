About 450 Ukrainians cannot leave Israel and the Gaza Strip. They turned to the operational headquarters due to the inability to leave this territory in connection with the cancellation of flights.

The speaker of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Oleh Nikolenko announced this on the air of the telethon.

In Israel, about 300 citizens declared it impossible to leave, and 150 from the Gaza Strip.

The speaker also noted that as of October 10, diplomats tracked down 7 more citizens of Ukraine in Israel. The embassy helped six families find temporary housing in Israel.

"As for Ukrainians killed or injured. We have confirmed information about two Ukrainian women. The situation has not changed anymore. We have information about the possible death of three more Ukrainians: two in Israel, one in the Gaza Strip. But this information has not yet been confirmed," the Ministry's spokesman said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on October 8, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that Israel had entered a long war.

On October 8, the United States prepared a package of military assistance to Israel, whose authorities asked Washington for help.

On October 9, it became known that Israel asked the United States for guided bombs and air defense systems.